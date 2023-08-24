Re: the Aug. 22 article "Menthol ban would hurt minority communities"

Although I commend State Representative Consuelo Hernandez for her zeal in representing minority majority communities, her comments about the proposed FDA ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are misguided at best, likely harmful to those she serves.

Big Tobacco targeted efforts to market and sell menthol cigarettes to Black Americans have been very harmful. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable deaths for Black Americans, leading to 45,000 deaths every year. Black men have the highest rates of lung cancer in our country.

It's estimated that 250,000 Black Americans would quit smoking within 17 months of ending menthol sales.

Representative Consuelo, let's join the American Lung Association and others in calling for an end to the decades of disparities in tobacco use, disease, and death in our Black and brown communities. Your constituents and their families will thank you for helping to prevent any more needless deaths and suffering from Big Tobacco.

Mark Peterson, MD

Foothills