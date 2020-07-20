Letter: Fearmongering

The headline for today's paper "Tucson's funeral homes seek extra space for dead" sounds like the corona virus is taking it's toll. You even quoted a funeral manager as saying "to those that don't think (the virus) exists, it's here." However towards the end of the article you report that the surge is NOT related to covid deaths and in fact you go on to say it appears to be tied to backlogs in the funeral business. Why do you insist on scaring people with misinformation at the beginning of this article? Cases of corona may be going up but deaths are way down . Either treatments are working or people are asymptomatic - that is a great news. Seems like you only want to promote the negative - I truly don't get it.
Cathy Parisi
Oro Valley
