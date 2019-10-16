Two writers stating how great President Trump (R) i s doing and how great the economy is going with fewer
unemployed.
Does the two writers also agree:
a. That those employed at lower end of income, some/all are "ALSO" on food stamps with is not broken
out to show the real employment data.
b. That when President Trump (R) took office the Federal Deficit was at approx. 491 Trillion Dollars
in black. It is now at approx. 892 Billion Dollars in black, "DOUBLED)" since President Trump (R) took office.
(Note: When President Clinton (D) left office the deficit was in the "BLACK". In one year President W. Bush (R)
had it back into the red with his give away to his rich contributors, etc. .
c. Does the two writers like it that your grand children and beyond will be paying off President Trumps (R)
Deficit?
Kyle Cassell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.