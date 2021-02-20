Letter: Federal fund protects Southern Arizona landscapes

Re: the Feb. 8 article "We need more open space and Washington can help us get it."
The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which Congress last year permanently authorized and funded with receipts from offshore oil and gas leases, has helped the Tucson-based Arizona Land and Water Trust to protect nearly 1,500 acres in Southern Arizona for the public’s benefit.
In 2020, the LWCF helped the Trust and the Bureau of Land Management permanently protect 477 acres of the Hayhook Ranch about 40 miles southwest of Tucson. Conservation of this ranch improves public access to the 5,080-acre Coyote Mountains Wilderness Area.
Previously, the LWCF helped the Trust and the BLM to expand protected areas within the nearby Ironwood Forest National Monument by nearly 1,000 acres.
As a Trust board member, I know the public has benefited from the Trust’s stewardship of private donations and federal funds and its partnerships with local farmers and ranchers, and federal, state and local agencies to protect more than 58,000 acres of Southern Arizona’s western landscapes and wildlife habitat since 1978.
Charlotte Hanson, board member of Arizona Land and Water Trust
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.