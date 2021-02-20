 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Federal fund protects Southern Arizona landscapes
View Comments

Letter: Federal fund protects Southern Arizona landscapes

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 8 article "We need more open space and Washington can help us get it."

The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which Congress last year permanently authorized and funded with receipts from offshore oil and gas leases, has helped the Tucson-based Arizona Land and Water Trust to protect nearly 1,500 acres in Southern Arizona for the public’s benefit.

In 2020, the LWCF helped the Trust and the Bureau of Land Management permanently protect 477 acres of the Hayhook Ranch about 40 miles southwest of Tucson. Conservation of this ranch improves public access to the 5,080-acre Coyote Mountains Wilderness Area.

Previously, the LWCF helped the Trust and the BLM to expand protected areas within the nearby Ironwood Forest National Monument by nearly 1,000 acres.

As a Trust board member, I know the public has benefited from the Trust’s stewardship of private donations and federal funds and its partnerships with local farmers and ranchers, and federal, state and local agencies to protect more than 58,000 acres of Southern Arizona’s western landscapes and wildlife habitat since 1978.

Charlotte Hanson, board member of Arizona Land and Water Trust

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Who did it?

Did Donald Trump yell “FIRE” in a crowded theater at his rally near the White House on January 6? Did he incite his gang of worshipers to walk…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News