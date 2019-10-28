A local federal judge recently ruling against the proposed Rosemont Mine, seems to be smarter and better equipped to technically evaluate years of enviromental impact studies by many qualified agencies. Why are we wasting all the funds on having a Forest Service, a Corps of Engineers, and other scientific agencies when an appointed judge has all the answers? There is no use putting any study into governing when we could just go to the local judge and ask his permission.

Maybe all judges should be elected and have term limits.

Don Flood

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

