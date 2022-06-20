Letter: Federal legislation will protect Arizona burros

Arizona’s burros are a cherished part of the natural landscape and an important part of the state’s history. These animals were critical to establishing towns across the West, but now they are threatened by a market for donkey skin. As repulsive as it sounds, we fortunately have a chance to help stop it.

Each year, millions of donkeys are brutally slaughtered for the production of ejiao (uh-gee-yow), a gelatin derived from boiling donkey hides that is used primarily in China for alternative medicine and beauty treatments.

Video documentation shows animals being horrifically beaten, abused, and killed with sledgehammers.

Most shocking of all, the United States is the third-largest importer of ejiao, ranking just behind China and Hong Kong.

The Ejiao Act (H.R. 5203), introduced by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), would prohibit the knowing sale or transportation of ejiao made using donkey skin, or products containing ejiao in interstate or foreign commerce.

Congress should support this bill to protect donkeys worldwide.

Holly Gann-Bice

Arivaca

