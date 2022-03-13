 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: fee-free buses and a world at war
View Comments

Letter: fee-free buses and a world at war

  • Comments

Whether in physical or economic distress, people and nations are suffering from global conflict. These conflicts arise from petty squabbles, hubris, or existential apocalypse.

Tucson buses are currently rideable without fees, and while this may not solve global conflict or climate change and I am disheartened by the diminishing routes available; this gets me to work, eliminates my need to complain about gas prices, traffic jams, or the sad state of midtown roads, and forces me to walk a tiny bit more than I normally would.

If you can, give it a try, nod to your fellow passengers, save a few bucks, and consider that there are so many little things available that can improve our lives if we give them a chance.

David Flax

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don…

Local-issues

Letter: A little Sacrifice

The Ukranian people are enduring cold, hunger, destruction of their homes and cities, and death. as they fight for democracy. We in Arizona an…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News