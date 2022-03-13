Letter: fee-free buses and a world at war

Whether in physical or economic distress, people and nations are suffering from global conflict. These conflicts arise from petty squabbles, hubris, or existential apocalypse.
Tucson buses are currently rideable without fees, and while this may not solve global conflict or climate change and I am disheartened by the diminishing routes available; this gets me to work, eliminates my need to complain about gas prices, traffic jams, or the sad state of midtown roads, and forces me to walk a tiny bit more than I normally would.
If you can, give it a try, nod to your fellow passengers, save a few bucks, and consider that there are so many little things available that can improve our lives if we give them a chance.
David Flax
Midtown
