Letter: "Feed Your Faith..."

Sunday paper, can't go to my church and so I read the Keeping the Faith page and WOW! Pastor Glen Elliot's piece, "Feed your faith to starve your fear in troubled times," is a real keeper! Everybody, get yourself a "Gratitude Chair" in your backyard and "feed your faith." And remember the words to my favorite hymn in my own St. Paul's United Methodist Church, "I will get through this time, for I'm not alone!" Or sing ..." reach out and touch somebody's hand...make this a better world and you can!"

Bobbie Guillory

East side

