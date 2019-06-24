Re: the June 16 article "Strangers are owed food, water and a welcome.
These Presbyterian pastors, and many others, are in support of the illegal migrants that cross the desert. In the second column they state the Christian tradition of being asked on judgement day if I fed the hungry, gave water to the thirsty or welcomed the stranger. In all my 76 yrs of life, I have been taught that good works do not get me into heaven. I have done all of the above and would never turn away a person in need if I have the means to help. Our community, state and country cannot sustain the amount of illegal crossers so laws have to be in place. At the end of my life, I will state that I believe Jesus died for my sins and He is my salvation if I acknowledge Him. He died for me!
Ruth Ann Beck
Southwest side
