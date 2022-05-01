 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Feel bad? Or feel good?

Monday my house was burgled while I was out. The Sheriffs Dept came to investigate. Deputy Burroughs led this effort which I suspected was more of a formality, but he was cooly professional in his approach and helped me feel safe and secure. We discovered a neighbor had taken pictures of a person in my yard that morning, so he copied them.

Next morning I got a call from the Sheriff that they had 'some' of my possessions. I met them at the site where they had apprehended the thief, thanks to my neighbors photos. Deputy ODell helped me identify my belongings. Again, he was efficiently professional but treated me like a human and not a statistic.

I got ALL my things returned to me!

So now, rather than being filled with negative thoughts and emotions, all I can feel is tremendous gratitude towards Burroughs, ODell and my neighbor. It aint such a bad world after all!

Ken Chernock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

