Letter: “Feel the Love” winner through Rite Way

My family has owned a property in the Palo Verde Neighborhood since 1968.

A friend nominated me for Rite Way “Feel the Love” program and I won! On Saturday, October 15th, a new air conditioner and furnace were installed. Rite Way is the company who did the installation. The owner, supervisor, project manager, install manager and the many workers were professional, knowledgeable, and kind.

Monday, October 17th, I had the duct work cleaned. Once again, a professional, knowledgeable, and kind employee of Rite Way did the job.

If you need an AC unit, AC maintenance, or duct cleaning I highly recommend Rite Way.

Feeing blessed!

Anna Lisa Termini

Midtown