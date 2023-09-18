We are running out of time to effectively combat the ever-worsening effects of carbon emissions in our state.

Carbon emissions continue to pollute our air, jeopardizing our health. Air pollution continues to destroy our protective ozone layer, causing extreme heat and severe weather events that endanger our safety. The worst mega-droughts on record continue to dwindle our water supply, damaging our crops and imperiling lives. High heat and severe drought continue to cause massive wildfires, destroying our forested lands, threatening our homes, and further degrading our air quality.

Arizona is currently the 5th fastest-warming state and Phoenix the 2nd hottest city in the nation. During the recent hottest and driest summer on record, Arizonans experienced far too many heat-related deaths.

Our air quality, our health, and our safety will continue to deteriorate unless we elect legislators and Corporation Commissioners who support clean renewable energy throughout our state.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley