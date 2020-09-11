 Skip to main content
Letter: Feeling the Heat
Letter: Feeling the Heat

We are running out of time to effectively combat the ever-worsening effects of carbon emissions in our state. Only the three candidates for Corporation Commissioner support clean energy: Bill Mundel, Shea Stanfield, and Anna Tovar. Why is it in every Arizonan’s best interest to elect them?

Carbon emissions continue to pollute our air, jeopardizing our health. Air pollution continues to destroy our protective ozone layer, causing extreme heat and severe weather events that endanger our safety. The worst mega-droughts on record continue to dwindle our water supply, damaging our crops and imperiling lives. High heat combined with severe drought continue to cause massive wildfires, destroying our forested lands, threatening our homes, and further degrading our air quality.

Arizona is currently the 4th fastest-warming state and Phoenix the 2nd fastest-warming city in the nation. Our environment, our health, and our safety will continue to deteriorate unless we elect candidates Mundel, Stanfield and Tovar who support access to clean energy throughout our state.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

