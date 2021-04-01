 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Feet on the street
View Comments

Letter: Feet on the street

  • Comments

Since when did greed become more important than saving the planet and our environment? What a waste of time, money, and manpower to have someone monitor our recycling? We went from recycling once a week, to every 2 weeks, and now have separate locations for glass recycling. We've been recycling since 1970 starting in New York. But we give up. We're having our recycling can removed and will put everything into the trash until the dumps fill up. Then what? Shoot our garbage into space until the universe stops expanding? Enough is enough! Oops…

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News