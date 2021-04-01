Letter: Feet on the street

Since when did greed become more important than saving the planet and our environment? What a waste of time, money, and manpower to have someone monitor our recycling? We went from recycling once a week, to every 2 weeks, and now have separate locations for glass recycling. We've been recycling since 1970 starting in New York. But we give up. We're having our recycling can removed and will put everything into the trash until the dumps fill up. Then what? Shoot our garbage into space until the universe stops expanding? Enough is enough! Oops…
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.