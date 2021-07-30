 Skip to main content
Letter: Fellow Tucsonians Be Cautious
Letter: Fellow Tucsonians Be Cautious

Despite being fully vaccinated, my wife and I, along with several vaccinated friends, recently tested positive for COVID. While our symptoms have been rather mild, this has been a disappointment and tells us that we are not out of the woods yet. We are not likely to end this mutating pandemic as long as there are people choosing not to get vaccinated and choosing to mingle, unmasked, with fellow members of society.

I respect one’s freedom to choose whether or not to get vaccinated. But I would ask those who don’t, to consider their fellow members of society - mask up when among others and maintain social distance. It is the humane thing to do.

My wife and I are now under doctor’s care and self-quarantining, as are our friends. We did what we could to avoid this, unfortunately others did not. Let’s all do our part to protect, younger kids, and those who for medical reasons cannot get vaccinated.

Robert Holl

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

