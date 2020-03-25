Letter: Female mayors lead; Ducey is duplicitous
Letter: Female mayors lead; Ducey is duplicitous

Thank you to Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego for decisiveness to protect our communities from COVID-19 infections. Two women leaders putting people first.

Quite the contrast with Gov. Doug Ducey, who as late as March 18 said he opposed a ban on closing businesses to slow the virus from spreading. A man putting business interests first.

Then, with growing numbers of cases in Arizona, Ducey did an about face on March 19, ordering bars, gyms and theaters to close. Yet he didn't call it an about face — it was "updated guidance."

That late-in-the-game turnabout and his duplicity underline Ducey’s guiding principle since taking office five years ago: “government at the speed of business.”

Women in leadership making decisions on behalf of their constituents. A man in leadership making decisions at top speed for vested interests, slower for the rest of us.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

