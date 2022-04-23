Letter: Fentanyl Epidemic Hitting South Tucson

Three decades later after the Oxycontin epidemic, synthetic opioids have taken over the U.S. drug overdose rates. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, its purpose is to treat extreme pain, this opioid can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. According to the CDC, the most recent cases involving fentanyl-related overdoses in the U.S. are due to illegally made fentanyl. This illegal dose can contain mixed products with heroin, cocaine, and other substances to increase the elated effects – this is done without the user’s knowledge.
When I see this hurt my community it ignites fear. We see children walking home from their elementary school, middle school, high school – at any given moment they can come across this drug. Coming from a marginalized community in Arizona, I would like to know how illicit drugs can be regulated without criminalizing individuals because let’s not forget drug addiction is not a choice but a disease.
Elena Garcia
South side
