 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fentanyl Overdoses

  • Comments

Re: the Aug. 7 article "Prevention plan for fentanyl overdoses."

County Attorney Laura Conover presented a prevention plan for fentanyl overdoses in the Sunday, August 7, 2022 Arizona Daily Star. She fails to mention how many people she has prosecuted for dealing in fentanyl, nor did she provide the results of those prosecutions. However, she left out the most obvious, and most important action needed to reduce fentanyl deaths, and that is, secure our southern border. As a Democrat, I have to assume she approves of Mr. Biden's open border policy. Until we cut off the supply of drugs at the source, no prevention plan will reduce the unnecessary deaths.

Raymond Trombino

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 elect…

Letter: Kari Lake--a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona—…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News