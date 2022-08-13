Letter: Fentanyl Overdoses

County Attorney Laura Conover presented a prevention plan for fentanyl overdoses in the Sunday, August 7, 2022 Arizona Daily Star. She fails to mention how many people she has prosecuted for dealing in fentanyl, nor did she provide the results of those prosecutions. However, she left out the most obvious, and most important action needed to reduce fentanyl deaths, and that is, secure our southern border. As a Democrat, I have to assume she approves of Mr. Biden's open border policy. Until we cut off the supply of drugs at the source, no prevention plan will reduce the unnecessary deaths.