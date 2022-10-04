Letter: Fentanyl Problem

As an alcoholic with forty-three years of recovery, I congratulate Tim Steller for his article "Look beyond border to fix fentanyl problem" on Sunday, 2 October. It is an axiom of treatment and recovery that if I have a problem, I must look within myself to fix it rather than blaming others. Steller implicitly raises a larger question though: why are so many Americans addicted to so many things, fentanyl among them? What are the conditions of life in America today that drive so many of us to drugs, alcohol, overeating or anorexia, even suicide? And once we identify these conditions, what can we do to change them, individually or as a society?