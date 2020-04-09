Letter: Festival of Books organizers

I would like to extend gratitude to the organizers of the Tucson Festival of Books for being foresighted during the early days of the Coronavirus. They were the first large festival to cancel and because of their courage, they saved Tucson and its residents from falling victim to the fate of other cities. If only the organizers of New Orleans' Mardi Gras had had such foresight!
There is still much diligence to pursue in this uphill battle.
Kudos to our front line first responders and medical professionals! And to all those in food preparation who have stepped up to feed those in need.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
