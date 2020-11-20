Letter: Few HOA's in With Midtown Housing

I was impressed reading Louie Christensen's opinion piece "Uncovering midtown's midcentury treasures". True there are many treasures in midtown and I for one wish I were living in a home with more convenience, a smaller footprint and no HOA. What Mr. Christensen failed to mention is that most of the homes in midtown are without a HOA. That is a huge benefit for many reasons ... no assessments and no arguments with an HOA board. HOA Boards remain notorious for a heavy handed approach and the communities are inevitably over-rated and more often than not mis-managed by the board or inept management companies. Without an HOA, should there be a conflict or dispute it is between the HO and neighbor, simple deed restrictions are as valuable as any HOA governing documents. I urge millennials (and others) to seek out these properties and enjoy them.
Patricia Cowan
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
