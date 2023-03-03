It's indisputable that we have a long-term water issue in Arizona, it’s why we must ensure that the water we have is used wisely to its best use and for the benefit of the maximum number of Arizonans.

FICO, the pecan farmer in Sahuarita uses on average, 20,000 acre feet of water per year. That's 6.5 Billion gallons of water to produce a few million pounds of pecans. The proposed Copper World project by Hudbay plans to use less than 6,000 ac. ft. and will create thousands of new jobs and billions in economic activity. The economic output and number of jobs at a pecan farm don’t come anywhere close to what a copper mine will produce. And from what I understand the majority of the pecans are shipped out of state for processing.

Companies using Arizona’s water should be required to explain how their operations will not only benefit them economically, but also the local community where they operate.

Dennis Fischer

Vail