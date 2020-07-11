Letter: Fiercely Independent equals Terminally Dumb

Republican governors, including ours, are killing people through inaction and anti-science, as they whistle past fast filling cemeteries. Constitutional rights be damned. Who had constitutional rights not to heed blackouts during WW-II? Who had a right to subject his town or city to bombings. During the AIDS epidemic who had a constitutional right to keep gay baths open? We decided - no one. There is no constitutional right to sicken your neighbor, crush the healthcare system, or endanger medical staff.
There is no constitutional right to smoke in public spaces, or carry guns into police stations, or refuse to wear a seat belt. There is no constitutional right to sicken or kill your neighbor, or crush the healthcare system, or endanger medical staff. Get over yourselves. Constitutional rights have limits.
Unfortunately there's no constitutional amendment that prohibits stupidity. That's another pandemic.
Nicholas Kondon
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!