Letter: Fiercely Independent equals Terminally Dumb
View Comments

Letter: Fiercely Independent equals Terminally Dumb

Republican governors, including ours, are killing people through inaction and anti-science, as they whistle past fast filling cemeteries. Constitutional rights be damned. Who had constitutional rights not to heed blackouts during WW-II? Who had a right to subject his town or city to bombings. During the AIDS epidemic who had a constitutional right to keep gay baths open? We decided - no one. There is no constitutional right to sicken your neighbor, crush the healthcare system, or endanger medical staff.

There is no constitutional right to smoke in public spaces, or carry guns into police stations, or refuse to wear a seat belt. There is no constitutional right to sicken or kill your neighbor, or crush the healthcare system, or endanger medical staff. Get over yourselves. Constitutional rights have limits.

Unfortunately there's no constitutional amendment that prohibits stupidity. That's another pandemic.

Nicholas Kondon

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News