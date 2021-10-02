 Skip to main content
Letter: Fight For 15 (Proposition 206)
Letter: Fight For 15 (Proposition 206)

Vote NO on the Fight for 15

1. Prop 206 is NOT about minimum wage—State law requires a higher wage.

2. Prop 206 makes it ridiculously easy for any type of worker (5 hrs./week) to allege violations, sue employers AND WIN . Prop 206 sets up a vast city bureaucracy to handle these alleged violations: A New City Court, new City Department of Labor and five Wage Investigators. The City Court has jurisdictions over these lawsuits.

3. “Employers” are defined as ANY Party hiring people for 5 hours/week. Think seniors hiring someone for yard work.

4. Violations can come under civil law. Multiple “interested parties” can sue an employer. An unlimited number of different lawyer groups can sue an employer for a single "violation." This interferes with employer/employee relations.

Who gets the money if the new City Court finds for the employee? The City (70%!!!) and the lawyers! Thus, Prop 206 is a racket to fleece businesses/

enrich the city.​ This law will kill jobs and businesses.

William Martin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

