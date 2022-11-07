Letter: Fight Inflation

Democrats and a few Republicans passed the Inflation Reduction Act which among other things caps insulin prices at $35 per month. It limits out of pocket drug expenses for Medicare patients to $2000 per year. It allows Medicare to negotiate prices on some drugs with pharmaceutical companies for the first time. The Republican plan? Raise drug prices by repealing those measures just mentioned. They already have a bill written to do this. If they take over the House they will block raising the debt ceiling if they don't get cuts in Social Security and Medicare, benefits, programs that workers have paid into all their lives. Shutting the government down and defaulting on our debt will crater the value of the dollar, create economic chaos in our country and worldwide, and increase inflation. The federal deficit is one half, 50%, of what it was last year. You might want to ask your local Republican candidate about this.