Letter: "Fight is on to preserve status quo at PAG, RTA"

People talk about bikeways, pedestrian friendly streets, and public transit. Those things are not possible outside the urban core. That's where the votes came from to pass RTA in the first place. RTA is funding sprawl and feeding exurbia. The urban voters are getting nothing in return - in 10 years. Grant Road started 30 years late, and maybe they're still working on it. Currently, no discernible movement of earth. Bus service stinks and folks won't ride it. I will not support RTA again without major changes. The status quo is not helping.
Stop funding sprawl or stop funding "regional" transportation.
John Yoakum
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.