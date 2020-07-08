Letter: Fighting coronavirus is a team sport

The teams in this game are humans and a deadly virus – COVID-19. In Arizona, the virus is kicking our butts. Our game plan has to change, it’s simply not working and the real enemy continues to gain ground. The COVID-19 game plan has been consistent since the game started, grow where ever they don’t actually stop you, multiply, infect, sicken, hospitalize, kill. Our recent game plan has been ineffective to hold back the enemy, the score board is clear, we’re losing!
Good coaches/leaders change the game plan when it’s not working – they always focus on winning. Good players listen, respond and do the right thing to win. Leaders and coaches - know the game you are playing - protect people, increase mandated safeguards, you’ll save lives and the economy will rebound. Arizonans – look at the scoreboard and get off your butts – do your part, wear a mask, stay home, support each other – no one wants to be a loser in this.
Jean Tkachyk
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
