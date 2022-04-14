 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fighting for his life

Re: Chuck’s Sneaky Exit

Chuck Huckelberry is not exiting sneakily, as Spike Horrigan’s astonishing letter alleges. He was hit by a car downtown, riding a bike as generous-minded townsfolk do when they can, and has since been fighting for his life. All civilized societies are flexible about compassionate leave.

As a Tucsonan reporter living abroad who returns often to write about Arizona, I’ve watched Chuck operate since the beginning. Largely because of him, Tucson is flanked by protected foothills reserves for hikers and horseback riders. His bike loop around the city winds through what Sonoran desert splendor has not been blotted by obnoxious overdevelopment.

He worked hard for a decade to protect the magnificent Santa Ritas – and the county’s water supply -- from Hudbay Minerals, a Canadian company planning to bulldoze and gouge vast open pit copper mines.

Mr. Horrigan, you say Chuck Huckelberry’s lawyers acted perhaps legally but not morally. Please, sir, look in a mirror.

Mort Rosenblum

Catalina Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

