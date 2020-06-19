Letter: Fill the beds

Governor Ducey’s decision to open the Arizona economy as long as hospital capacity is not exceeded is appalling and insensitive. In New York City they were caught off guard by the severity of the outbreak and hospitals were overwhelmed and temporary hospitals were constructed. Arizona was fortunate to be later in the cycle for the outbreak and Ducey’s solution is if needed to use “field hospitals.” If everyone would use masks and keep social distance, we may not be seeing this increase in cases, but reality is reality. Do you really think a massless trip to the ice cream store is worth the hospital stay?
Gerald Lavallee
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
