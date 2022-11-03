Letter: Finally Found Election Fraud in Arizona

After millions of dollars spent in Arizona looking for voter fraud in 2020, finally success! Found 4 legitimate mail in ballots, which were legally signed and counted (good news), from San Luis, AZ and delivered to Yuma by Guillermina Fuentes, an upstanding citizen, former Mayor and School Board member in Yuma. San Luis does not deliver mail to residents, many of whom earn low incomes and do not own cars, making trips to the post office a challenge, according to the Arizona Voter Empowerment Task Force. She was charged and pleaded guilty to harvesting ballots. Her sentence was 30 days in jail and 2 years probation. Contrast that with a former president who asked the Georgia Secretary of State to find 11.7 K votes. There has been no accountability for Trump's attempted interference in Biden's victory. With 9 lawsuits against Trump pending and possible charges in his plan to stay in power, one can only hope that justice will prevail and the former president will be held accountable.