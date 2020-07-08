Letter: Finally I understand “freedom”
View Comments

Letter: Finally I understand “freedom”

I got it now! I totally understand freedom. The Tucson Mall walkers who wear masks on their chin or elbows are free to spread the virus to me. When these resistors get the virus, what do they say to their children ... got a spare lung? Somehow, I am betting these same resistors complain about medical costs.

A sad story recently was when Alaska removed the bus lived in by Alex Supertramp parked along the Stampede Trail. Surely that story is the epitome of freedom. Mask resistors make note ... no bus but a lovely pristine lot awaits your arrival in Alaska.

Patricia Cowan

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News