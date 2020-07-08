Letter: Finally I understand “freedom”

I got it now! I totally understand freedom. The Tucson Mall walkers who wear masks on their chin or elbows are free to spread the virus to me. When these resistors get the virus, what do they say to their children ... got a spare lung? Somehow, I am betting these same resistors complain about medical costs.
A sad story recently was when Alaska removed the bus lived in by Alex Supertramp parked along the Stampede Trail. Surely that story is the epitome of freedom. Mask resistors make note ... no bus but a lovely pristine lot awaits your arrival in Alaska.
Patricia Cowan
Northeast side
