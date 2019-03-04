I usually don't have good things to say about city government, however this time I am writing to commend the city.
I don't regularly go to most parks, but I do go to Reed Park often and I see that the city is building large canopy structures that I expect will have solar panels on top when complete. This is excellent. They produce shade and electricity that will benefit park users and reduce operating costs. I also saw some other similar work in the golf course parking lot and so I'm assuming similar projects are planned all over town. Congratulations in spending your newfound funds wisely!
Robin West
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.