Letter: Finally-We Hear From McSally

It seems that the only time we hear from Martha McSally is when her job is on the line. She has not made much of an effort to communicate with her constituents. Her current campaign ads border on the inane and offer far too little much too late.
Mind you, the people of Arizona did not elect her two years ago. She had to call in a marker from Doug Ducey to temporarily place her into an office where she can shamelessly promote herself and take up space in congress.
She has made her legacy on of what she has done in the past in the U.S. Air Force. She reminds us of this ad nauseum.
It is not where we've been or what we have done that defines us. What is important is where we are going and the legacy that we leave.
As elections near, Martha- please wave goodbye and fly into the sunset. I am certain you'll remind us that you are piloting the plane.
Mark De Grofft
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!