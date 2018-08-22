Re: the Aug. 20 article "Residency cap means county doctor shortage will continue."
I write with the perspective of having been responsible for supervising two surgery residency programs and to supplement the article regarding the residency cap issue. Governmental financial support of residency training programs is handled through Medicare. The government doesn't care how many residents there are, just how many they will financially subsidize.
After the 1997 decision to cap the number of residents Medicare will support, any addition to a program must be financed by the hospital (keep in mind that residents cannot bill for their services). Given the precarious financial status of Medicare it's not surprising that there is no political appetite to add monies to underwrite expansion of training programs.
It would be worse, as has previously been suggested, to take governmental support from Medicare and put in the general budget. This would lead to yearly uncertainty for the training programs and better politically connected hospitals would benefit over less well connected institutions.
Alex Little
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.