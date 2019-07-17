Re: the July 9 article "Hotel Arizona owners seeking city's help to renovate building."
This article does not appear to be seeking help, it appears to be asking for almost complete financing.
As you pointed out, this is not the first time these owners have asked the city for this "help" and it has been rejected in the past. This property has a history of failed hotel projects going back for at least 25 years. Now the owners are asking for major tax reductions which in one way or another will be passed on to the individual taxpayer.
In addition, another hotel renovation on this property would be risky at best considering the new hotel construction in the area.
If the city should remotely consider this proposal , they should have the business sense to include a provision in the contract to include profit sharing with the city when and if the hotel shows a profit.
Lets see how quickly the owners would sign that contract.
Arnold Kerman
Foothills
