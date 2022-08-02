 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Finchem a Wrecking Ball to Arizona elections

Re: the July 31 article "F i nchem would take wrecking ball to Arizona elections."

In his opinion piece in the July 31 edition of the Arizona Daily Star, I believe former U.S. representative Jim Kolbe makes a clear and compelling argument why candidate for the office of Arizona Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, "poses a direct threat to our state's democratic process." Kolbe's opinion piece expresses what I believe is the legitimate concern many Arizona voters have with this candidate and the positions he takes regarding elections.

Jerry Toborowski

Oro Valley

