Letter: Finchem a Wrecking Ball to Arizona elections

Re: the July 31 article "F i nchem would take wrecking ball to Arizona elections."
In his opinion piece in the July 31 edition of the Arizona Daily Star, I believe former U.S. representative Jim Kolbe makes a clear and compelling argument why candidate for the office of Arizona Secretary of State, Mark Finchem, "poses a direct threat to our state's democratic process." Kolbe's opinion piece expresses what I believe is the legitimate concern many Arizona voters have with this candidate and the positions he takes regarding elections.
Jerry Toborowski
Oro Valley
