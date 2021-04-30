 Skip to main content
Letter: Finchem disgraced his office
I was dismayed to learn that our legislator Mark Finchem participated in the insurrection at our Capitol in January. More recently, I was horrified to learn that he and his fellow Oath Keepers orchestrated the assault in order to drive our nation into a civil war. By doing so, Finchem betrayed his oath of office and his country.

I vote because I believe in our system of government, and I believe that my vote counts. I expect and accept that our legislators will vigorously disagree on many policies and issues, but I cannot accept nor condone anyone’s attempt to overthrow our system altogether.

I cannot support Mark Finchem. He has disgraced his office, and he has disgraced his party. He and all those like him need to be voted out of office.

I have already signed the petition to recall Finchem. I recommend that you do likewise.

Lorene Mclaughlin

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

