 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Finchem for AZ secretary of state
View Comments

Letter: Finchem for AZ secretary of state

  • Comments

Increasingly, it appears the Arizona Legislature is overrun by overly ambitious and arguably self-serving career politicians masquerading as selfless public servants. First David Gowan, who got caught with his hand in the travel expense cookie jar in 2016, is angling for a big bump in per diem. And now, Mark Finchem, one of the architects of the AZ GOP Stop-the-Steal clown show, wants to be the overseer our elections. What could possibly go wrong?

Sheldon Clark

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News