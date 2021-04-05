Letter: Finchem for AZ secretary of state

Increasingly, it appears the Arizona Legislature is overrun by overly ambitious and arguably self-serving career politicians masquerading as selfless public servants. First David Gowan, who got caught with his hand in the travel expense cookie jar in 2016, is angling for a big bump in per diem. And now, Mark Finchem, one of the architects of the AZ GOP Stop-the-Steal clown show, wants to be the overseer our elections. What could possibly go wrong?
Sheldon Clark
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.