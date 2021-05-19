 Skip to main content
Letter: Finchem Must Go
Letter: Finchem Must Go

How would you feel if you were a young woman, by yourself, outside the Oro Valley Public Library and a man approached you yelling aggressively and tried to rip your clipboard and papers from your hand? Terrified? I would.

Horrifyingly, this actually happened. What triggered this violent outburst?

A legal effort to hold an elected official accountable. Mark Finchem, LD11 State Representative, has been associated with anti-government Oath Keepers, promoted conspiracy theories, encouraged people to attend January 6th events in Washington, and tweeted support for violent protesters assaulting our Capital.

In response, an effort to recall Finchem is underway. The young woman assailed at the library was merely offering people the opportunity to sign the Finchem recall petition. Fortunately, she was not physically injured and Oro Valley Police arrested the man for disorderly conduct. His court appearance is pending.

We deserve elected officials who believe in and promote the rule of law and our electoral system. Finchem does neither. He must go. Find out how at recallfinchem.com.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

