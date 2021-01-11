 Skip to main content
Letter: Finchem must resign
I am weeping my eyes out, angry, scared and appalled watching on TV the destruction, desecration and siege of our Capitol.

Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party and other Arizona elected officials including Mark Finchem, LD11 State Representative who posted himself laughing and enjoying himself in the middle of an insurrection of our democracy, are seditionists, right wing extremists who participated in a coup to overturn the results of an election.

Republicans who have supported and enabled the most corrupt and despicable president in our US history should be ashamed.

Mark Finchem is a clear and present danger to our democracy who supports domestic terrorism and continues to promote lies and conspiracy theories, dishonors his oath of office and betrays his constituents must resign or the voters of LD11 must recall him.

I pray for President Biden and his administration who must put the pieces of our country back together so that our children, grandchildren and the rest of the world can begin to respect us again.

Dr. Rahel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

