Letter: Finchem overstepping again!

I live in Arizona Legislative District 11, and Mark Finchem--surely one of the most arrogant members of the legislature--is my representative. Not content with merely harassing and threatening local governmental bodies, he now is sticking his nose into national affairs.
As noted in a June 27 letter to the editor, he wants to manipulate COVID-19 data to downplay the rising numbers of cases. And in that same issue of the Star, he is reported to have used taxpayer money to hire attorneys to defend Trump's diversion of military funds to finance his border wall. Finchem seems particularly incensed that the Sierra Club sued the administration. "It's our (Arizona's) border," he said. Well, yes, but it also goes through the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge.
LD 11 voters missed their chance to elect an outstanding candidate to replace Finchem in 2016. Let's not make that mistake again. Vote in November for Dr. Felipe R. Perez to replace Finchem.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
