Letter: Finchem overstepping again!
View Comments

Letter: Finchem overstepping again!

I live in Arizona Legislative District 11, and Mark Finchem--surely one of the most arrogant members of the legislature--is my representative. Not content with merely harassing and threatening local governmental bodies, he now is sticking his nose into national affairs.

As noted in a June 27 letter to the editor, he wants to manipulate COVID-19 data to downplay the rising numbers of cases. And in that same issue of the Star, he is reported to have used taxpayer money to hire attorneys to defend Trump's diversion of military funds to finance his border wall. Finchem seems particularly incensed that the Sierra Club sued the administration. "It's our (Arizona's) border," he said. Well, yes, but it also goes through the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge.

LD 11 voters missed their chance to elect an outstanding candidate to replace Finchem in 2016. Let's not make that mistake again. Vote in November for Dr. Felipe R. Perez to replace Finchem.

Karen Schickedanz

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News