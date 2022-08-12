Letter: Finchem’s Ads Acknowledge His Danger to Arizona

If a medicine is touted as a cancer fighter, that means it is trying to eliminate cancer. With that understanding of the English language, it is not surprising that ads for Mark Finchem refer to him as an election integrity fighter—NOT a fighter FOR election integrity. Mark Finchem and other purveyors of the big lie are seeking to eliminate election integrity and should be soundly defeated for any elective office. Restricting access to voting is NOT election integrity. Neither the Republican Arizona Attorney General, nor the Arizona legislature’s audit, nor US Attorney General William Barr, nor ANY court in the United States of America found any evidence of voter fraud that would justify any restrictive change in election laws in Arizona.