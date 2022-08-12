 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Finchem’s Ads Acknowledge His Danger to Arizona

  • Comments

If a medicine is touted as a cancer fighter, that means it is trying to eliminate cancer. With that understanding of the English language, it is not surprising that ads for Mark Finchem refer to him as an election integrity fighter—NOT a fighter FOR election integrity. Mark Finchem and other purveyors of the big lie are seeking to eliminate election integrity and should be soundly defeated for any elective office. Restricting access to voting is NOT election integrity. Neither the Republican Arizona Attorney General, nor the Arizona legislature’s audit, nor US Attorney General William Barr, nor ANY court in the United States of America found any evidence of voter fraud that would justify any restrictive change in election laws in Arizona.

Donald Klein, precinct committee person for the Pima County Democratic Party and a retired lawyer

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Duped Again

Laughably absurd, Thursday's headline reads "lake Claims Victory". Well of course she did, just like she did before the election, and now befo…

Letter: Election Fraud a Fraud

Wow. Just – wow. It appears that Arizona has let three “election deniers” go through to the November General Election. Blake Masters, Mark Fin…

Letter: Primary Elections.

The "art" of brainwashing is in again. To put it charitably, the primaries in Arizona were a charade, successfully

Letter: election

Tim Steller's recent column reported that several Republican candidates for state office declared they would not have certified the 2020 elect…

Letter: Kari Lake--a cautionary tale

Former mainstream media TV news reporter Kari Lake’s astonishing reinvention of herself as an avid Trumpian candidate for governor of Arizona—…

Letter: Election Irony

Does anyone else find it ironic that the Big Lie, Trump Cultists and Insurrection Deniers who voted for or won this primary obviously think it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News