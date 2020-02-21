Letter: Finchem's HCR 2039 restricting initiatives

State Rep Mark Finchem has a dream world. In that world everything is crystal clear. That is because none of the experts in their fields hold any sway any more. The public may have an opinion on a subject but the system is now too cumbersome to allow for their organized input into the legislative process. Or their input can be undone later on by him and his pals at a Republican controlled legislature. And this is all true in the context of public education (control of curriculum), ballot initiatives (overly burdensome signature requirements) and university campuses (speaker control/restrictions). In Finchem's dream world, he dispenses with those know it all experts and that pesky public and substitutes his own omniscient judgment instead. Through his deeds Finchem has proven himself the equivalent of gum stuck on the bottom of a shoe. It serves no useful purpose and is a persistent nuisance.
Paul Simon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.