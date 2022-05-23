 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Finchem, the Fox Guarding the Hen House

The Arizona election system stood firm during the 2020 general election despite many attempts to invalidate the results. Three weeks after the 2020 election, Rep. Mark Finchem hosted a rally in Phoenix where Rudy Giuliani claimed Trump won Arizona. Finchem then signed a resolution calling Congress to block the state’s 11 electoral college votes and instead accept “alternate 11 electoral college votes for Donald Trump”. Mark Finchen walked through the crowd on the east steps of the Capitol on January 6th after the insurrection was under way. He has been subpoenaed to appear before the Jan 6th committee to explain his role. Finchen is a member of Oath Keepers. The founder of Oath Keepers and nine co-defendants are now on trial for seditious conspiracy. Finchem also introduced HCR2033 which seeks to decertify the 2020 election results in Arizona’s three largest counties. There is no guarantee that democracy will prevail in future Arizona elections because Mark Finchem is now running for Secretary of State.

Sam Dean

Midtown

