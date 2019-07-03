Apparently, the city is thinking of eliminating free parking downtown after 5PM weekdays, and on weekends. This is a bad idea for two reasons:
1. We should continue to encourage people to come downtown and enjoy all the dining, entertainment, sports, etc., which, in the last few years, have begun to flourish. Dollars spent by customers and patrons should offset any adjustment to the parking rates.
2. People who work in the service industries or volunteer downtown should not be "taxed" for after- hours or weekend work.
Before we shoot ourselves in the foot on this issue, let's see if we can find some other way of increasing revenue. Downtown is becoming an exciting and vibrant destination! Let's see if we can keep it that way.
Tom Skinner
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.