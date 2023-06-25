Why is everyone in this country endlessly yapping about “individual responsibility” until it comes to rich peoples houses that were built or purchased in a very obvious floodplain, oceanside or otherwise dangerous area. That means you folks in the Catalina foothills along the Finger Rock wash. Even in the 1960s it was pretty darn obvious what and where a floodplain was. Still, developers developed. Still, people bought. Now the taxpayers have to buy them out. I understand the argument that buying them out means keeping downhill homes, people and first responders safer. But why is there no responsibility taken for stupidly buying an expensive house in an obvious floodplain? Why do I have a feeling this buy out would not be happening in South Tucson.