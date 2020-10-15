 Skip to main content
Letter: Finish the Ballot: Voters Choose their Judges
Letter: Finish the Ballot: Voters Choose their Judges

Judges on the general election ballot are appointed by the governor through merit selection. These are not lifetime appointments. Once in office, these judges stand for retention election. That means voters decide if the judges meet judicial standards and should remain in office.

Arizona’s constitution was amended in 1992 to require that appointed judges have their performance evaluated and that voters be informed of whether each judge meets or does not meet judicial performance standards. The Judicial Performance Review Commission reviews surveys from litigants, attorneys, jurors, witnesses, and court employees who have knowledge of each judge’s work.

Judges appear on the nonpartisan section of the ballot. A judge’s political affiliation does not appear on the ballot and is not part of the performance evaluation. Judges are evaluated on legal ability, integrity, communication, temperament, and administrative performance, with a rating of “meets” or “does not meet” standards.

Results are in the election publicity pamphlet and online at www.azjudges.info. Remember to vote on judges. Finish the ballot.

Mike Hellon, Chair of Arizona’s Judicial Performance Review Commission

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

