If someone can legally carry a weapon in public, the effort

with the proposed legislation is to not make them a criminal

for the three minutes it takes to drive on the ground, say "good bye"'

to their child and ride off.

If they are visiting the school , they should not be

criminalized for having a firearm locked in their vehicle.

The age of adulthood is 18 years of age. If 18-year-olds should not

have fire arms because that is deemed too young, change the age of adulthood.

Joel Lohr

Northwest side

