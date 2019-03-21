Re: Fire arms on school ground during drop off
If someone can legally carry a weapon in public, the effort
with the proposed legislation is to not make them a criminal
for the three minutes it takes to drive on the ground, say "good bye"'
to their child and ride off.
If they are visiting the school , they should not be
criminalized for having a firearm locked in their vehicle.
The age of adulthood is 18 years of age. If 18-year-olds should not
have fire arms because that is deemed too young, change the age of adulthood.
Joel Lohr
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.