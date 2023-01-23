 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fire Bill Walton

  • Comments

Bill Walton needs to go. He injects individual opinions, instead of calling the game. Being biased is one thing, but to berate teams for having a bad game has gone on too long. And now he’s throwing darts at athletes.

“Kerr Kriisa – send him home to the Baltics” isn’t what a color commentator should be saying about any college athlete. I don’t think he really thought about what he said or even why he said it. College athletes will try to get in their opponent’s head by posting stuff and it sometimes backfires. ESPN has a few biased announcers, but for Walton to take a side, isn’t what he’s getting paid for. Walton hasn’t apologized for what he said.

I know it’s time for ESPN to send Walton home to go hug a cactus.

Alan Brizee

East side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Mark Finchem

Letter: Mark Finchem

Please take your phony cowboy persona and your phony conspiracy theories and ride off into the sunset. Arizona does not want you. We have had enough.

Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

Letter: Universal ESA Expansion

The universal voucher ESA program is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earli…

Letter: Arizona's Shame

Letter: Arizona's Shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's mid-terms. At least our state wouldn't co…

Letter: Traffic control

Letter: Traffic control

Driving in Tucson is perilous. Speeding is rampant and red light running a danger that increases with speed.

Letter: Well Done, Governor

Letter: Well Done, Governor

I saw a headline in your paper that said, "Ducey's Leadership Reshaped the State." Sure enough, when I looked at a new version of the U.S. map…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News