Letter: Fire Bill Walton

Bill Walton needs to go. He injects individual opinions, instead of calling the game. Being biased is one thing, but to berate teams for having a bad game has gone on too long. And now he’s throwing darts at athletes.

“Kerr Kriisa – send him home to the Baltics” isn’t what a color commentator should be saying about any college athlete. I don’t think he really thought about what he said or even why he said it. College athletes will try to get in their opponent’s head by posting stuff and it sometimes backfires. ESPN has a few biased announcers, but for Walton to take a side, isn’t what he’s getting paid for. Walton hasn’t apologized for what he said.