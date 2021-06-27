Letter: Fire danger warrants cancellation of fireworks

In reality of our region’s severe drought and ravaging fires, I pray the County and Cities will cancel fireworks for this year. Use emergency measures to prohibit fireworks. Replace them with water and fire trucks shooting streams of water, light shows, water gun and mud play. Fires from fireworks are guaranteed, look at your own decades of news coverage of A Mountain after fireworks. There are so many costs and dangers from fireworks – from fires to the air pollution health problems. Even the fire retardant contains PBDE, which are toxic to humans. It seems a terrible waste of money, risk to human healt, and destruction of vegetation to allow fireworks. Like many past traditions, i.e. lighting up a cigarette while at the bar, the dangerous fireworks tradition in a dry desert needs to go away.
Sharon Foltz
Northwest side
